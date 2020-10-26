Results of statewide anti-human trafficking operation announced by Ohio AG

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The outcome of a statewide anti-human trafficking operation will be announced Monday around 10 a.m. by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.
The operation was carried out last week.
It was also last week that Portsmouth lawyer and former city council member Michael Mearan, 74, was indicted on 18 felony counts related to an alleged sex trafficking ring in southern Ohio.
The indictment says Mearan engaged in sex trafficking from 2003-2018, with six victims being involved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.