Sanitizing spray introduced by Procter &Gamble used to kill COVID-19 approved by EPA

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Procter & Gamble announced that they will be selling a sanitizing spray used to kill COVID-19, which has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, officials at P&G said.
Officials say a third-party laboratory tested Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray under the EPA testing guidelines.
According to the lab results, the product was shown to kill the virus in 60 seconds, P&G officials said.
It has also been approved to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including the cold and flu.
SVP of North American Home Care Martin Hettich says Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray has a protective shield that kills bacteria for up to 24 hours, even when the surface is touched.
“As Americans shifted from their standard sanitizing routine to one focused on protecting their homes against the COVID-19 virus, Procter & Gamble has been diligently working with scientists and health experts to ensure that Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray provides the effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus that people need,” Hettich said.
P&G officials say it is also that time of year when people catch bacterial illnesses such as strep throat and the common cold.
“With delays in COVID-19 virus testing, having any infection may lead to significant disruptions at home, school, and work. Therefore, over the coming cold and flu season, it will be especially important to ensure protection against viruses and bacteria that can cause infections,” said Dr. Frank Esper, an expert in respiratory viruses & emerging infectious diseases and an advisor to Microban 24. “The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (including fever, sore throat, fatigue, and cough) are indistinguishable from many common bacterial and viral infections that continue to circulate in the community, so it’s best to use the tools that provide you with as much protection as possible.”
Officials say customers who would like to buy the product can buy it in a fresh scent or citrus scent. Microban 24 is sold at major retailers nationwide and in-store and online. Microban 24 Professional is sold through P&G Professional to users in the foodservice, hospitality, non-acute healthcare, building cleaning and maintenance, and transportation industries.
