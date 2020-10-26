Shooting reported in Green Township

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - First responders are on scene of a reported shooting in Green Township Monday morning, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
One person is being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center from a residence in the 4300 block of Boomer Road.
A 911 caller reported the shooting at 9:45 a.m., dispatchers said.
Further details were not immediately available.
