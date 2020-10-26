Teen killed in South Fairmount shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 19-year-old was shot dead in the city’s latest homicide, Cincinnati police said early Monday.
Officers responded to a 911 call about a person shot in the 2000 block of Bickel Avenue in South Fairmount just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to homicide investigators.
Police and fire crews found Davon Lipscomb suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
An investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.
