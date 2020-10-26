UC extends fan attendance policy for rest of football season

“We have continued to make these extremely difficult decisions with the safety of our UC community, fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff in mind,” Cunningham said. “The current level of the virus in our local community and Hamilton County is a reality we are dealing with. Our obligation to mitigate the risk of community spread has not changed and we will continue to consult with University, city and state authorities on best practices. We want fans in the stands for our games and it’s heartbreaking to keep having to make decisions like this, but we want to ensure the environment is safe for everyone. We have had a number of unique fan interactive opportunities and look forward to building on that as we conclude the home football season.”