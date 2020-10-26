UC extends fan attendance policy for rest of football season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Fans will not be back inside Nippert Stadium for any Bearcats football games this season, the University of Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham announced on Sunday.
Since the start of the season, the university has only allowed family members of players and coaches to attend Nippert Stadium on game days.
This is now how the rest of the football season will be.
UC says the decision to continue the year without fans at games is because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have continued to make these extremely difficult decisions with the safety of our UC community, fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff in mind,” Cunningham said. “The current level of the virus in our local community and Hamilton County is a reality we are dealing with. Our obligation to mitigate the risk of community spread has not changed and we will continue to consult with University, city and state authorities on best practices. We want fans in the stands for our games and it’s heartbreaking to keep having to make decisions like this, but we want to ensure the environment is safe for everyone. We have had a number of unique fan interactive opportunities and look forward to building on that as we conclude the home football season.”
The Bearcats have three home games left this season, including Saturday’s game against Memphis.
