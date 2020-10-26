U.S. Marshals arrest man charged in possible overdose of 15-month-old

MT. ORAB, Ohio (FOX19) - Mt. Orab police announced the arrest of Kevin Nowlin Monday, seven months after a police report alleged a toddler overdosed under his care and one month after a grand jury indicted him in the case.
Nowlin is the mother’s boyfriend, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in Brown County municipal court.
The toddler was in Nowlin’s care when police say it experienced a possible overdose. It was later found with methamphetamines and THC (marijuana) in its system.
Since Nowlin’s indictment on felony child endangerment in September, police say they had been unable to locate him. That is, until Monday morning, when U.S. Marshals found and arrested Nowlin in Kentucky. He had a firearm at the time of his arrest, police say.
Nowlin was transported to the Kenton County Detention Center, according to police.
