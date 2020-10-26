12-year-old Florida boy honors fallen Hamilton County deputy with mile run

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A boy in Florida is honoring fallen Hamilton County Corporal Deputy Adam McMillan in a unique way.
Zechariah Cartledge, 12, completed a mile around a track in Winter Springs, Florida Monday around 6:30 p.m., all the while carrying the “thin blue line” flag in his hand.
Monday’s mile is Cartledge’s 687th since launching Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit that raises money through donations. Some of that money goes towards helping injured first responders, Cartledge says, while some goes to purchasing the flags he runs with.
Cartledge says he’s always had a passion for running. Now he says he does it to honor fallen first responders.
He says he always finishes with a tribute and that it’s something he thinks about as he runs.
“Lots of times during the run, because I always want to makes sure the families have the best tributes possible, I am always like, ‘Am I going too slow? Am I going too fast?’” Cartledge said. “I always want to make sure it’s the best possible, so I am always making sure I get in my mind every fact, so I don’t mess it up once the run is over... Because once the run is over, I always say some final words.”
The flag Cartledge ran with Monday will be sent to Cpl. McMillan’s family along with a hand-written note from the 12-year-old.
McMillan, 42, was on duty when his cruiser crashed into an oncoming Metro bus Oct. 8 on Beechmont Avenue at Eight Mile Road in Anderson Township.
A 19-year-veteran of the department, McMillan suffered serious head trauma during the crash.
He had been in a coma until Friday at 4:53 p.m., when Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said he passed away peacefully with his family and friends by his side.
The sheriff’s office did not have an update on funeral arrangements for the fallen deputy as of Monday.
