Arrest made in fatal Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a man in Westwood in early October.
Brandon McFarland, 37, was found fatally shot in the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to police. He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.
Tuesday around 12:30 p.m., CPD’s Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Deandre Trapp, 27, and charged him with murder for McFarland’s death, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.
