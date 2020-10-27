Cave Town mayoral candidates clawing, hissing as race heats up

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s likely to be a lot of sleepless nights for the candidates in the year’s most important election - the race for Cave Town mayor.
The 2020 election for the Cincinnati Museum Center’s (CMC) Cave Town mayor will be on the for the ages.
It hasn’t been the prettiest race in Cave Town history, to say the least.
All of the candidates have shown a willingness to play dirty.
Name-calling, digging up dirt on one another, these three have not held back.
With only a few days left before the polls open, the heat has never been hotter.
Running on a variety of issues, each of the three candidates believes they are the right choice.
Shelly, representing the Box Turtle Party, is a promising candidate for those voters wanting more early childhood program options at CMC.
Now Shelly’s campaign did get off to a slow start.
She wants to keep things wild and wants you to enjoy nature. But at the same time, she wants people to leave animals alone when they find them.
Up next is Hugo with the Madagascar Hissing Cockroach Party.
This guy will not go away no matter what. Some have made jokes he could survive an atomic bomb.
Just when you think his mayoral bid is squashed, he darts off to a dark basement, regroups, and gets right back in the race.
Hugo is really trying to rally his Cincinnati base by promising to bring easy ways for you to help the habitats of local species.
Hugo vows to bring new ways for you to earn Nature’s Trading Post points from home, which is key during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last but not least, we have Leonardo representing the Wall Lizard Party.
Leo has been in the background for a large part of the race but has emerged recently and has come on very strong.
Leo believes in education, specifically, education on invasive species.
He has promised a vote for him will mean a new fossil-inspired stage demonstration.
Like many of us, choosing from these candidates is going to be difficult.
If you are one of those undecided voters, you can stop by CMC and meet these candidates during one of their “town hall” events Thursday through Monday at 10:30 a.m.
To vote you have two ways.
You can vote in-person at CMC between Oct. 29 and Nov. 2 and scan the QR code for your candidate of choice on the Cave plaza.
If you can’t make it to CMC, you can cast an “absentee ballot” through the museum’s Facebook page starting Oct. 29.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.