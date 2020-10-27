Death of 21-year-old man found in woods ‘suspicious,’ sheriff’s office says

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a 21-year-old man in Elmwood Place.
Police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a male not breathing in the 5600 block of Prosser Avenue Monday night, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The body of Jared Downey, 21, was found in a wooded area near railroad tracks about 10:30 p.m., sheriff’s officials said in a news release Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the case to asked to call the sheriff’s office: 513-825-1500. Or, call Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.