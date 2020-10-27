Funeral arrangements announced for Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Jim Neil have announced funeral arrangements for Corporal Adam McMillan.
McMillan, 42, suffered serious head trauma when his cruiser crashed into an oncoming Metro bus in Anderson Township on Oct. 8.
He had been in a coma but passed away on Oct. 23 with his family and friends by his side, according to Sheriff Neil.
Public visitation for Corporal McMillan will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue in Cincinnati.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., also at Spring Grove.
The sheriff’s office says, at the request of the family, the service is not open to the public.
Following the service, Corporal McMillan will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens at 2145 Compton Road in Cincinnati.
The procession route will be released in the next few days. We will post those details when we receive them.
