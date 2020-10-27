Hamilton County sets records for early voting, mail-in ballots

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Hamilton County Board of Elections hit a record for early voting with more than 50,000 people casting ballots in person so far, election officials announced Tuesday.
That’s more than double the numbers of previous totals of early in-person voting of 27,248 in 2016 and 24,146 in 2012, according to a news release.
"We are setting records for both early in-person voting and absentee mail-in ballots,” said Sherry Poland, board of elections director.
This the first presidential election at the new location of the Hamilton County Board of Elections.
It’s located at at 4700 Smith Road in Norwood.
Poland said staff began planning in April after the primary election for an increased volume of voting early in-person by.
She said they:
- Leased additional space for 30 check-in stations to allow social distancing and safety while voting
- Provided “plenty of parking spaces”
- Hired dozens of extra staff to open and process absentee mail-in ballots, verify returned ones, and scan them to be ready to count and report results as soon as polls close on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
- Prepared voting equipment
- Recruited and trained poll workers to cover 307 polling locations
More than 179,000 absentee ballots have been mailed to voters and over 138,000 have been returned.
“We are energized, even after working 12-hour days, by the outpouring of positivity from voters and encourage everyone to make a plan on how they will vote this year,” reported Sally Krisel, Deputy Director.
Voters can still request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.
Election officials urge you to not wait and apply today.
Voters can vote early in-person at the board of elections office. Click here for dates and times.
Voters can vote at their polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Polls will be open from 6:30 am until 7:30 pm.
For more information, visit the elections board’s website.
