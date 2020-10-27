$425M approved for Ohio’s COVID-19 relief funding

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Hundreds of millions of dollars in relief funds have been approved to help Ohio residents and businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
A total of $425 million in federal CARES Act funding will go towards helping small businesses, rent and mortgage assistance, higher education, rural hospitals, non-profit unemployment, and the arts, State Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) announced on Tuesday.
“I’m pleased to announce this significant financial support, which will save jobs and businesses during these trying times,” said Abrams. “Many industries and families throughout Ohio are hurting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s vital we help keep them afloat.”
Here is how the $425 million will be broken down:
- $125 million for small business grants, which will allow small businesses to apply for up to $10,000 in relief
- $100 million for higher education to assist with added expenses due to COVID-19
- $62 million for rural/critical access hospitals
- $55 million for rent, mortgage, and utility assistance to be administered by the DSA through various Community Action Agencies
- $38 million in liquor permit rebates
- $25 million for non-profit unemployment
- $20 million to support the arts
For details and eligibility information on the Small Business Relief Grant, Home Relief Grant, and the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Fund, click here.
Applications for the relief funding open on Nov. 2.
