Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance back in court Tuesday

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The man police say is responsible for the 2010 disappearance of Paige Johnson is in court Tuesday.
Jacob Bumpass was indicted by a grand jury on July 28 for abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in connection to her death and disappearance, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.
Bumpass appeared in court the following and pleaded not guilty.
His attorney argued Bumpass was not a danger to anyone nor was he a flight risk, his bond was set at $50,000.
It was paid by a bail bondsman with the condition that Bumpass have no contact with Johnson’s family.
Police said earlier this summer Bumpass was the last person to see Johnson alive.
Bumpass claimed he dropped her off in Covington before she vanished in September 2010.
The evidence pointed elsewhere though, prosecutors said.
On the morning of her disappearance, Bumpass’ cell phone records show he was in the area of East Fork Lake State Park, which is where Johnson’s remains were discovered in March, Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders has said.
Sanders says Bumpass’ phone pinged off a cell phone tower just a mile or two away from where her body was found.
The charges Bumpass faces “are minor” Sanders said in comparison to the pain Johnson’s family experienced over the decade.
Because Johnson’s cause of death has yet to be determined, no homicide charge has been filed yet, Sanders explained in July of this year.
Johnson’s family tells FOX19 Now they will be in the courtroom Tuesday for Bumpass' hearing.
This story will be updated with the latest information from inside the courtroom as it happens.
