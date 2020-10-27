Man charged with West Price Hill murder

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police made a murder arrest Monday in the shooting death of a man in West Price Hill on Saturday.
Officers found 57-year-old Vincent McGrady shot on Gilsey Avenue Saturday around 6 p.m. McGrady later died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.
Tuesday around noon agents with Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit arrested Melvin Jackson, 42.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office says Jackson is charged with McGrady’s murder.
Jackson has two November court dates, the first on Nov. 3 for charges of tampering with evidence and murder, the second on Nov. 18 for charges of assault and criminal endangering.
His bond has been set at $1,000,000 for the count of murder and $10,000 for the count of tampering with evidence. Each other the other three counts have $1,000 bonds.
Officers are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.
