3 Miami University football players suspended following fight at frat house, school officials say

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Three Miami University football players are suspended indefinitely after they were charged in connection with a fight at a fraternity house, according to the school.
Police say the fight happened around 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the Theta Chi house on Bishop Street.
Fraternity members told police that a group of two dozen men came to the house looking for “Dimitri”, according to the incident report.
The group then began hitting and fighting with fraternity members, the report said.
The report went on to say that the men left the fraternity house but then got into another fight outside.
The incident report says the men grabbed golf clubs that were in the area and used them to beat up fraternity members.
Oxford police say four members of the fraternity were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Four people, three of them football players, are now facing charges in connection with the fight, Miami University said in a statement.
Police say James Bomba, 19, is charged with assault and criminal trespass, Dimitri Mitsopoulos, 19, is charged with two counts of assault, two counts of trespassing, and disorderly conduct, and Terrell Rush, 18, is charged with trespassing.
Santiago Sandri, 18, who is not a student at Miami University, has two warrants for criminal trespass, according to police.
Miami University said the three football players are suspended from all team activities and remain suspended from the program indefinitely.
