Middletown School District board votes to extend hybrid learning

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Students in the Middletown School District will remain in the hybrid learning model till the end of the year.
A unanimous vote from the Board of Education on Monday extended the hybrid model through the December holidays, according to the school district.
Middletown City Schools started the transition to in-person learning with the hybrid model on Oct. 19.
Under the hybrid model, students with last names A-L come to their school on Mondays and Tuesdays, and students with last names M-Z come in on Thursdays and Fridays.
All students learn remotely on Wednesdays so the schools can be cleaned.
During Monday’s meeting, the board did acknowledge a shortage of staff and substitute teachers because of high quarantine numbers, the school district said.
The Middletown School District said last week 158 staff and students were quarantined.
Eleven staff and students tested positive for COVID-19 that same week, according to the district.
The Board of Education will meet again in January 2021 to talk about how they will go forward with the next semester.
