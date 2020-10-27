Rain chances Tuesday, heavy rain arrives Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Your Tuesday will look very similar to Monday with cloudy skies and rain chances. I do look for some widespread rain Tuesday afternoon and evening with highs in the low 50s.
Wednesday will be dry but Wednesday night and Thursday heavy rain is in the forecast.
Thursday will be a first alert weather day, as rainfall totals could exceed 3″ from the pre-dawn hour of Thursday into Thursday evening. Flooding on small streams and slow traffic look to be likely.
A very wet low pressure system will come our way out of the southwest and drag plenty of Gulf of Mexico moisture into the Tristate.
The rain comes to an end early Friday morning.
The sky will clear during the day Friday and Friday afternoon through the weekend look dry and cool to chilly.
We may see widespread frost Saturday morning.
