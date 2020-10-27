Sharonville looking to deal with high number of police runs to hotels

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Sharonville Police Department is responding to hotels located within the municipality nearly five times per day on average in 2020.
Service calls haven’t gone down much as hotel occupancy dipped during the pandemic, either. In 2019, the average was six trips to hotels each day.
“Even with that low hotel occupancy, we haven’t seen the needle trop too much with regard to calls that are going out to our hotels,” Sharonville Mayor Kevin Hardman said. “It dropped about 14 percent between 2019 and 200, and considering our tax incoming from hotels dropped about 50 percent in that period of time, that says something, that this is a need.”
While not every service call is crime related, the city has made attempts to curb police trips to hotels. Last year it hired a hotel liaison, but that person left the position months later.
“It wasn’t there for any good length of time top get a good sense of, ‘Where are the numbers? Where would we like the numbers to be?’ To get good feedback from the hotels about, are we serving the need that you have,” explained Hardman.
The liaison position has sat vacant since early 2020.
“We’re taking a very cautious look at our bottom line, but I know that in our 2021 budget, we are asking council to continue to fund this position,” Hardman said.
The mayor adds he hopes to fill the position in early 2021.
