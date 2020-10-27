Suspect arrested in connection to Whitewater Twp. double shooting

DEARBORN CO., Ind. (FOX19) - The suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in Whitewater Township has been arrested, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.
Brian Jackson, 23, was arrested early Tuesday after authorities say they spent a week looking for him.
Jackson is the suspect in a double shooting that took place on Shore Lane late on the evening of Oct. 16.
Two people, John Polly, 59, and 36-year-old Chris Black, were shot multiple times, according to Sheriff Neil.
They were both transported to University Hospital Medical Center.
Polly was in stable condition as of Oct. 17 while Black was in serious condition undergoing surgery.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office did not give an update on Polly’s or Black’s condition when he announced Jackson’s arrest.
The sheriff said Jackson was arrested at the Lawrenceburg Motel Tuesday and taken to the Dearborn County Jail.
Jackson will be extradited to Hamilton County, Sheriff Neil said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.