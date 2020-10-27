Suspect at-large after shooting, abduction in Clifton Heights, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man is at-large Tuesday night after police say he abducted two people at gunpoint in in Fairview Park.
Cincinnati police say the incident began when suspects in two cars in the park began shooting at each other sometime Tuesday afternoon or early evening.
One person was hit during the shooting and drove to the hospital, according to police at the scene.
The male driver of the other car wrecked in the park, police say, and proceeded to hold up two people in an unrelated car.
The man made the two abductees drive him downtown, according to police. They later returned to the park and reported they had been abducted at gunpoint.
The scene was cleared as of 6:30 p.m.
