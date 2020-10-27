Tri-State man charged with taking, possessing ‘hundreds’ of images of child pornography

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Lockland man is in jail after police say they found hundreds of images of child pornography on his phone.
John Mailhot, 46, is charged on four counts of child pornography and one count of gross sexual imposition.
Police say the investigation began last week when a young victim reported to a social worker what she says happened.
Court records say Mailhot engaged in sexual contact with a female victim who was under the age of 13 at his Lockland home in June. Another document says he photographed a minor without clothing in sexually explicit poses and acts.
Mailhot allegedly had photos of the victim that reported him as well as photos of of other unidentified victims.
An affidavit claims Mailhot was also found to be in possession of hundreds of pornographic images involving prepubescent children, which investigators say he downloaded from the internet.
Investigators say they are trying to identify the children in the pictures.
Lockland police arrested Mailhot on Monday, hours after authorities say they received word of the allegations.
Mailhot is currently in the Hamilton County Justice Center on five separate $20,000 bonds for each of the counts against him.
His case will be heard by a grand jury on Nov. 5.
Lockland police say they expect additional counts of child pornography will be filed, as each picture constitutes its own criminal violation.
