Trick-or-treating this year? Here’s safety guidelines

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Trick-or-treating this year? Make sure you follow safety guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The state of Kentucky has released a list of guidelines for the public to safely celebrate Halloween.
The Northern Kentucky Health Department put them out on Twitter:
- Wear a face covering at all activities if you are allowed to trick-or-treat in your community
- Clean your hands before and after touching wrapped candy
- Practice social distancing by staying 6 feet apart
- Put individually wrapped candy out on the porch, driveway or table
- Trick-or-treat in smaller, family groups in your neighborhood
- Consider safer alternatives like carving or decorating pumpkins for display and virtual Halloween costume contests
- Avoid high-risk activities such as traditional door-to-door trick or treating, haunted houses and hayrides
Trick-or-treat in many Tri-State communities will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Exact times vary depending on where you live.
Some neighborhoods are organizing other events.
The Hamilton County suburb of Woodlawn is hosting a “Trunk-or-Treat” event at the recreation center on Woodlawn Boulevard.
In Warren County, Main Street Lebanon is organizing a merchant trick-or-treat.
Downtown businesses will hand out candy to kids in costume from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
