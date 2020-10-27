Trick-or-treating this year? Here’s safety guidelines

By Drew Amman | October 27, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT - Updated October 27 at 6:58 AM

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - Trick-or-treating this year? Make sure you follow safety guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The state of Kentucky has released a list of guidelines for the public to safely celebrate Halloween.

The Northern Kentucky Health Department put them out on Twitter:

  • Wear a face covering at all activities if you are allowed to trick-or-treat in your community
  • Clean your hands before and after touching wrapped candy
  • Practice social distancing by staying 6 feet apart
  • Put individually wrapped candy out on the porch, driveway or table
  • Trick-or-treat in smaller, family groups in your neighborhood
  • Consider safer alternatives like carving or decorating pumpkins for display and virtual Halloween costume contests
  • Avoid high-risk activities such as traditional door-to-door trick or treating, haunted houses and hayrides

Trick-or-treat in many Tri-State communities will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Exact times vary depending on where you live.

Some neighborhoods are organizing other events.  

The Hamilton County suburb of Woodlawn is hosting a “Trunk-or-Treat” event at the recreation center on Woodlawn Boulevard.

In Warren County, Main Street Lebanon is organizing a merchant trick-or-treat.

Downtown businesses will hand out candy to kids in costume from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

