Get back to the basics to stop spread, Gov. DeWine urges Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio’s path to stopping the COVID-19 spread means getting back to the basics.
Ohio’s COVID-19 case and hospitalization increases are because of community spread, the governor stated Tuesday.
He outlined four basic steps people need to get back to get the virus back under control.
Of Ohio’s 86 counties, 82 of them are now “high incidence spread counties,” Gov. DeWine explained.
High incidence means the county has had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over the past two weeks.
High incidence counties are urged by the governor to do the following:
- Reconsider hosting or attending gatherings of any size.
- Cancel events - don’t go to Halloween parties.
- Wear masks inside and outside when cannot social distance.
- Stay home if you are not well.
Ohio’s COVID-19 case and hospitalization increases are because of community spread, the governor stated Tuesday.
To help counties get community spread under control, the governor said he will begin to call county leaders.
These calls will begin Tuesday with the counties on the state’s watch list, which includes Hamilton County.
These conversations will give leaders a chance to talk, exchange ideas, and voice their concerns, Gov. DeWine explained.
The governor also said Tuesday, COVID-19 ICU occupation has doubled since the start of October, but hospitals are not overrun.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.