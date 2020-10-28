Chabot vs. Schroder: Tight race for the contested congressional seat

Kate Schroder: “I want voters to hear that it’s time for a change that we have so many real and pressing problems in our country right now. And that we’re not going to solve them with the status quo, that for too long, we have had politicians that focus on dividing us. And we need leaders that bring us together and get things done. We’re in a pandemic, we have an economy that’s ground to a halt. And we need leaders that bring us together, and I’ve spent my career. We’re bringing business skills to public health, I have an MBA, I’ve led large projects that reduce drug prices, expanded treatment services, and I’m somebody who’s from this community. You know, I’ve been here, my family’s been here five generations, I care about this community, and I care about having leaders that are laser-focused on getting results for us.”