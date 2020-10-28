Driver charged in pedestrian death of long-time West Side restaurant worker

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The driver in a May crash that left a pedestrian fatally wounded has been indicted on charges of vehicular homicide.
Rickey York, 59, died from injuries he sustained in a crash in East Price Hill on May 9.
York’s friends tell FOX19 NOW he was about to cross the street at the corner of Elberon and Phillips Avenues to get to the bus stop to go to work when he was hit.
York worked for 30 years at Santonini’s restaurant in Cheviot. He’s memorialized by a plaque in the restaurant that reads “Memories are a gift to treasure and ours of you will last forever.”
Doris Hall worked with York for 15 years. She says she had known him since birth.
“He would always sit right there,” Hall said pointing to a seat at the restaurant. “That’s where he would eat his lunch and dinner when he was working.”
Hall continued: “Everyday things still remind us of him. All the time. Every time a Michael Jackson song comes on, he would always sing, and every time those come on, we think about him... and little things.”
Hall and others say the indictment of 35-year-old Ronald Stafford brings some closure.
Right now, there’s a warrant out for Stafford’s arrest.
“Glad there’s a start to him getting some justice, but until he’s sentenced, I don’t think any of us will really be happy,” she said.
Court documents show the driver of the car that hit York had cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.