Dunlap told to stay home as Bengals work trade market, report says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Defensive end Carlos Dunlap’s time with the Cincinnati Bengals could be coming to an end.
On Wednesday, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Twitter that Dunlap has been told to stay home and not come in for practice.
The report says the Bengals are having ongoing talks with teams focused around the defensive end.
The 2010 2nd round pick has become increasingly frustrated this season about his playing time.
Dunlap, who is in his 11th season with the Bengals, has not been on the field for more than 46% of the team’s defensive plays since week four against Jacksonville.
The veteran DE was on the field for 23% of the defensive snaps last week against the Cleveland Browns.
Dunlap took to Twitter Sunday to vent his frustrations (the tweet has since been deleted):
The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3.
