First Alert: Heavy rain could bring flooding

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We’re in for a mostly cloudy afternoon Wednesday before heavy rain moves in tonight and Thursday that could bring flooding.
As a result, Thursday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Temperatures right now are in the upper 40s across the Tri-State.
The high later is expected to top out at 60 degrees.
Then, soaking rain will arrive Wednesday night and continue overnight through most of Thursday.
Showers will be heavy at times, particularly late Wednesday through the morning commute Thursday, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Most areas will see 1 to 3 inches of rain but some spots could wind up with as much as 4.
Localized flooding could be a problem, along with slow traffic during the morning commute Thursday, according to Marzullo. Be sure to allow yourself plenty of extra time as you head out.
Temperatures will feel noticeably cooler Thursday and hover in the low 50s.
The overnight low late Thursday into Friday will fall to 39 degrees.
The weekend is expected to be dry with sunny skies Friday and Saturday.
Widespread frost will develop after 1 a.m. Saturday as the low falls to 33.
Daytime highs will be in the 50s.
Looking ahead to next week, skies should be mostly clear with sunny skies.
Daytime highs will remain in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.
