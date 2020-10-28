First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Heavy rain and flooding concerns

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for a mainly dry start to your Wednesday as temperatures will be near normal on Wednesday afternoon with highs near 60 degrees.
Wednesday will be dry then late Wednesday evening rain moves into the FOX19 NOW viewing area from the southwest.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Heavy rain is in the forecast from late Wednesday night into Thursday Evening. Rain totals could approach 4″ in spots but 1″ to 3″ is more likely. Localized flooding could be a problem along with very slow traffic. At this point heavy rain looks to be possible from well before dawn into mid evening Thursday.
The rain comes to an end early Friday morning and the sky will clear during the day Friday. Friday afternoon through Sunday morning will be dry but Sunday from late morning into evening a few scattered showers are possible.
We will likely see widespread frost Saturday morning.
