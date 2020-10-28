No Halloween costume? Why Goodwill could be your best bet

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With just days left before Halloween, the clock is ticking if you haven’t bought a costume yet. At Goodwill, this is one of the busiest times of the year for the thrift store.
Goodwill Public Information Officer Michael Flannery says if you need it, chances are Goodwill has it. He says you can often find basic pairings, anything from Marty McFly to Jake from State Farm.
A graduation gown can be versatile too.
“You can be a graduate. Just scroll up a piece of paper with you,” Flannery said. “Put a scarf on it and be a minister. Or use all of this material for Dracula’s cape.”
And if you’re looking for a more traditional costume, they have that at the Woodlawn location as well.
Goodwill is open each day, and the hours vary at each location. But don’t wait too long, because like a ghost, that perfect costume may vanish before you can get your hands on it.
