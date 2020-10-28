Kentucky surpasses 100,000 cases of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky reported 1,864 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 new virus-related deaths Wednesday.
The case count puts Kentucky over 100,000 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
Kentucky’s positivity rate jumped to 6.07 percent. Find Wednesday’s full report here.
The White House Task Force’s weekly report on Kentucky, released Wednesday, confirmed what Beshear has said previously, that spread of the virus is coming from home gatherings among family and friends where people let their guard down.
Sixty-five counties are labeled ‘red’ in Kentucky’s incident rate map as of Thursday, meaning those counties will be asked to follow new recommendations starting Monday intended to slow the spread of the virus. School districts in those counties are also urged to begin remote learning.
No Northern Kentucky counties are ‘red’ as of Thursday.
