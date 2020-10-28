Map shows Kentucky’s, Ohio’s and Indiana’s favorite horror movie villains

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio and Indiana are in agreement about who the best horror movie baddie is: “Halloween”'s very own Michael Myers.
Kentucky, however, joined nine other states in choosing Pennywise from “It.”
Myers and “Friday the 13th”'s Jason Voorhees topped the list with 12 states each.
Other favorites were Freddy Krueger from “Nightmare on Elm Street” with seven states; Chucky from “Child’s Play” with three states; and Hannibal Lecter from “Silence of the Lambs,” also with three states.
Also-rans in Leatherface from “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” The Candyman from “Candyman” and “The Babadook” from “The Babadook" earned the honor from just one state each.
Other popular characters like Pinhead from “Hellraiser,” Annabelle from “The Conjuring” and Ghostface from “Scream” did not make the list — forgivable omissions all, unlike the jarring absences of the Sanderson Sisters, every Nicholas Cage character and the horror kingpin himself, E.T. (But we digress.)
The list was furnished by home entertainment and seating company Valencia Theatre Seating using trends software with access to geotagged twitter data. Tweets were tracked using hashtags about popular horror villains.
