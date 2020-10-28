16 new deaths, an additional 2,607 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 5,256 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 205,347 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
The 24-hour increase of 2,607 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a daily briefing on Wednesday regarding the latest COVID-19 data, but did announce additional funding to support small businesses throughout the state.
An additional 11,896 total cases and 312 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 18,606 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 3,790 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
