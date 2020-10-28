No charges filed against Elmwood police officer after deadly shooting, prosecutor says

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (FOX19) - Charges will not be filed against the Elmwood police officer involved in a deadly shooting on Oct. 20, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced.
Rodney Barnes, 48, was pulled over by Officer Nicholas Arn last Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. in the village of Elmwood Place at Linden Street and Highland Avenue, the prosecutor stated in a news release.
Arn pulled Barnes over for not stopping at a stop sign and driving at a high rate of speed, Deters explained.
The officer got out of his vehicle and walked towards Barnes' vehicle once the stop was made, the release reads.
Barnes gave Arn false information when he walked up, Deters said.
Arn was in his police vehicle when Barns motioned for him to come back towards his truck.
As Arn was walking over, Barnes said, “I am not going back,” and fired a gunshot, hitting the police vehicle, according to Deters.
Arn then fired back 11 shots at Barnes, the prosecutor explained.
Barnes was hit four times on the right side of his body, Deters stated.
Barnes was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died.
Barnes, who was wanted for Aggravated Robbery and Having Weapons While Under Disability, was admitted to the UC Psychiatric Emergency Services Unit in 2019 while waiting to be sentenced for his charges, Deters explained.
In July of 2019, Barnes walked away from the facility and had been wanted ever since the prosecutor said.
On Wednesday, Deters said Arn’s use of deadly force was justifiable.
In the press release, Deters commented:
“This young officer initiated what he had every reason to believe would be a routine traffic stop. Nothing could have been further from the truth. Barnes had a long record and did not want to go back to prison. Knowing that the officer would arrest him, Barnes tried to kill the officer. Fortunately, Barnes' shot missed, and the officer was not injured. The officer took quick action to save his own life and, most likely, saved the lives of other innocent people. We must never underestimate the danger that the police face every day with every interaction. Every officer wants to do their job to the best of their ability to keep their community safe, but they also want to make it home to their family.”
