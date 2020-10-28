No charges filed against Elmwood police officer after deadly shooting, prosecutor says

“This young officer initiated what he had every reason to believe would be a routine traffic stop. Nothing could have been further from the truth. Barnes had a long record and did not want to go back to prison. Knowing that the officer would arrest him, Barnes tried to kill the officer. Fortunately, Barnes' shot missed, and the officer was not injured. The officer took quick action to save his own life and, most likely, saved the lives of other innocent people. We must never underestimate the danger that the police face every day with every interaction. Every officer wants to do their job to the best of their ability to keep their community safe, but they also want to make it home to their family.”