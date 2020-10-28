Ohio woman turns 451-pound pumpkin into ‘Baby Yoda’ (video)

'Baby YodaKin' (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | October 28, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 6:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio woman known for turning pumpkins into celebrities and iconic characters unveiled her latest project.

Christmas in October?!? Today was delivery day! A beautiful, 451 lb. soon-to-be #giantcelebritypumpkin grown by Scott Kulpa of Galena, OH arrived at Jeanette’s studio. #paraspumpkins #whowillitbe

Posted by Paras Pumpkins on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Just in time for Halloween, Jeanette Paras transformed a 451-pound pumpkin, grown in Galena, Ohio, into Baby Yoda, a character from the “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”

You've seen #babyyoda now see how the #giantcelebritypumpkin gets 'pumpkinized' in a time-lapse video. #paraspumpkins #Mandalorian #lucasfilms #Disney #451lbs

Posted by Paras Pumpkins on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The 10-foot wide “Baby YodaKin” is now on display on Paras' front porch in Dublin, Ohio.

Paras Pumpkins have also “pumpkinized” President Donald Trump, Prince Harry, and Steve Jobs in the past.

