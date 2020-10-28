Ohio woman turns 451-pound pumpkin into ‘Baby Yoda’ (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio woman known for turning pumpkins into celebrities and iconic characters unveiled her latest project.
Just in time for Halloween, Jeanette Paras transformed a 451-pound pumpkin, grown in Galena, Ohio, into Baby Yoda, a character from the “Star Wars” spinoff series “The Mandalorian.”
The 10-foot wide “Baby YodaKin” is now on display on Paras' front porch in Dublin, Ohio.
Paras Pumpkins have also “pumpkinized” President Donald Trump, Prince Harry, and Steve Jobs in the past.
