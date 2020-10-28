Plane experiencing engine failure crashes in Warren County, state troopers say

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that a plane has crashed in Lebanon.
It happened near 63 and McClure.
Troopers say the plane experienced engine failure and tried to make it back to the Warren County airport on Green Tree Road.
The plane crashed into some trees and is still suspended there, troopers say.
No one was injured.
We have not yet heard how many people were on the plane and or what kind of plane it was.
