Sharonville struggles to reduce police calls to hotels

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sharonville police are responding to hotels within the city limits nearly five times per day on average so far this year, city leaders say.
Last year, police averaged six trips daily to hotels in Sharonville.
Meanwhile, service calls did not go down earlier this year as hotel occupancy dipped during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Even with that low hotel occupancy, we haven’t seen the needle drop too much with regard to calls that are going out to our hotels,” Sharonville Mayor Kevin Hardman said.
While not every service call is crime-related, city officials say they have made attempts to curb police trips to hotels.
Last year, the city hired a hotel liaison, but that person left the position months later.
“It wasn’t there for any good length of time top get a good sense of, ‘Where are the numbers? Where would we like the numbers to be?’ To get good feedback from the hotels about, are we serving the need that you have,” Hardman said.
The liaison position has sat vacant since early 2020.
“We’re taking a very cautious look at our bottom line, but I know that in our 2021 budget, we are asking council to continue to fund this position,” Hardman said.
The mayor adds he hopes to fill the position in early 2021.
