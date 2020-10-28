Hamilton County’s COVID-19 numbers at highest point since spring, officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations Hamilton County is reporting are at its highest point since spring, Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus explained on Wednesday.
1,485 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Hamilton County since last week.
Driehaus says when compared to the average number of weekly cases reported in September, Hamilton County is up by more than 1,000 a week.
The average number of hospitalizations is also up in comparison to last month.
Hamilton County reported 54 more hospitalizations since Oct. 21, Driehaus said.
In September, she said the county was averaging about 16 hospitalizations a week.
The county reported six additional COVID-19 deaths over the past week, but Driehaus said that number is expected to grow because of a lagging indicator.
Commission President Driehaus said she talked with Gov. Mike DeWine earlier Wednesday.
The governor said on Tuesday he would be calling officials in counties on the state’s watch list.
Hamilton County is expected to reach the purple level, which is the highest on Ohio’s warning system, by Thursday, according to Driehaus.
The purple level indicates severe COVID-19 exposure and spread.
If Hamilton County gets to that point, Driehaus said they will do whatever Gov. DeWine says to do.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.