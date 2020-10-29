Igloos returning to NKY’s Braxton Brewing Co.
IGLOOBAR to welcome guests on Braxton’s rooftop starting Nov. 2.
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A pandemic-era favorite is returning to Braxton Brewing Company.
The Covington-based brewery debuted its rooftop IGLOOBAR experience with enclosed, heated igloos in 2020 to offer guests a reprieve from COVID and the cold.
Necessity being the mother of invention, the igloos turned out to be a hit. Now they’re back for winter 2022-23.
The IGLOOBAR offers an elevated experience “meant to transform Braxton’s rooftop with the feel of a premium ski resort,” says a brewery spokesperson.
Guests will find a new food and cocktail menu featuring items like pretzels and beer cheese and the “Butter Board,” a TikTok favorite.
The 10 igloos will be available starting Nov. 2 through the winter.
Braxton begins taking rentals Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Each igloo can hold up to eight people and comes with a personal Bluetooth speaker.
Reservations are $35.
