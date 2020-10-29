Igloos returning to NKY’s Braxton Brewing Co.

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - A pandemic-era favorite is returning to Braxton Brewing Company.

The Covington-based brewery debuted its rooftop IGLOOBAR experience with enclosed, heated igloos in 2020 to offer guests a reprieve from COVID and the cold.

Necessity being the mother of invention, the igloos turned out to be a hit. Now they’re back for winter 2022-23.

The IGLOOBAR offers an elevated experience “meant to transform Braxton’s rooftop with the feel of a premium ski resort,” says a brewery spokesperson.

Guests will find a new food and cocktail menu featuring items like pretzels and beer cheese and the “Butter Board,” a TikTok favorite.

The 10 igloos will be available starting Nov. 2 through the winter.

Braxton begins taking rentals Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Each igloo can hold up to eight people and comes with a personal Bluetooth speaker.

Reservations are $35.

