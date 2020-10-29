Brews in Igloos: NKY’s Braxton Brewing Co. preps for winter amid pandemic

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Covington’s Braxton Brewing Company is proving you can drink a beer just about anywhere, no matter the temperature.
Starting Nov. 5, the brewery will debut rooftop igloos as the bar industry looks to get creative amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is no doubt that COVID has forced creativity among business owners," Braxton Co-Founder and CEO Jake Rouse said. “For us, I’m thankful our team was very creative in creating this one.”
Each of the 10 igloos can hold up to eight people and come stocked with heaters, chairs, tables, a Bluetooth speaker and more.
“It’s really going to help a ton during the COVID winter,” Rouse said. “Restaurants, bars, breweries are getting hit hard. We are trying to basically continue to maintain your operation, keep your people and grow as much as you can in this timeframe. We are thrilled we could get creative.”
Reservations at the IGLOOBAR are available now for $30, however that initial fee goes toward your tab. The igloos are socially-distanced and will be sanitized after each group.
As of now, Rouse says the igloos will be up through March. Could it become a winter staple at Braxton when the pandemic is over?
“For sure. It’s an amazing experience.”
