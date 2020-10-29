911 call details moments following daytime robbery in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A home robbery in the middle of the day Monday left an Anderson Township man with some swelling and some bleeding — and without two of his cars.
The incident happened in the 300 block of Five Mile Road, according to the incident report. A 76-year-old man, the victim, told deputies he was opening his garage door when he noticed a Toyota RAV4 parked in his driveway.
The victim says two men claimed to be having car trouble and needed help. He says he started to have a bad feeling and began to back away when another man came up from behind, hit him in the head with a gun and demanded. his phone, wallet and cars.
“They all wore masks,” the man told the 911 call taker. “The stole a black Mercedes and a red Lexus.”
He says all three men were were wearing masks and had guns.
The RAV4 was left behind, according to the incident report. It had been stolen from Park Hills, Ky. on Friday, the report says.
Deputies say the victim’s cars were found as well.
A juvenile has been arrested, deputies say. The other two alleged robbers remain at-large.
A neighbor who asked not to be identified told FOX19 NOW the armed robbery is uncharacteristic for the area.
