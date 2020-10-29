Death investigation underway after male body found in NKY

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a male’s body was found in a wooded area in Williamstown Wednesday night.
It happened near the 900 block of Lincoln Ridge Road about 5 p.m., according to a police news release.
There is no indication of foul play at this point, according to police.
An autopsy is scheduled to take place in Frankfort on Thursday to identify him.
A preliminary investigation indicates a landowner discovered the deceased male near a creek after traveling the property by ATV, police say.
The Grant County Coroner was notified and removed the deceased male for pending identification, police say.
