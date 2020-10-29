First Alert: Heavy rain could bring flooding

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rain that could bring flooding is soaking the Tri-State right now.
Thursday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Showers will be heavy at times, particularly through the morning commute Thursday, says FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.
Most areas will see 2 to 3 inches of rain, but some isolated spots could wind up with as much as 4.
Localized flooding could be a problem, along with slow traffic during the morning commute Thursday, according to Marzullo. Be sure to allow yourself plenty of extra time as you head out.
Temperatures will feel noticeably cooler and hover in the low 50s most of the day before sliding into the upper 40s by late afternoon.
The overnight low will fall to 39 degrees.
Dry and sunny skies are expected to Friday through most of the weekend.
Widespread frost will develop after 1 a.m. Saturday as the low falls to 33.
Daytime highs will be in the 50s.
Looking ahead to next week, skies should be mostly clear with sunny skies.
Daytime highs will remain in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.
