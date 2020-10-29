Funeral procession route announced for Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Jim Neil have announced the funeral procession route for Corporal Adam McMillan.
McMillan, 42, suffered serious head trauma when his cruiser crashed into an oncoming Metro bus in Anderson Township on Oct. 8.
He had been in a coma but passed away on Oct. 23 with his family and friends by his side, according to Sheriff Neil.
Public visitation for Corporal McMillan will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue in Cincinnati.
The private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., also at Spring Grove.
After the service, law enforcement agencies will participate in a funeral procession.
Corporal McMillan will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Gardens at 2145 Compton Road in Cincinnati.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.