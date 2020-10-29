Grant program announced for Ohio families with students learning remotely

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday parents with students who are on an Individualized Education Plan will soon be eligible to apply for a grant to pay for it.
Any parent in Ohio with a student who has a developmental disability and is on an IEP can apply for the grant.
The grant provides for a supplemental tutoring program called Learning Aid Ohio that DeWine says can help assist parents with the challenges of virtual learning.
Beginning Monday, according to the governor, eligible families can apply for up to $1,500 in grant funding to cover costs of tutoring and other needed support.
In order to be eligible, you must be an Ohio resident experiencing financial hardship and have a student on an IEP learning remotely full-time, according to the program’s website.
Tamela Kaufman is the parent of a Cincinnati Public School District student. She says virtual learning is taking its toll.
“It’s a struggle,” Kaufman said. “It most definitely is.”
Kaufman says she’s hoping to take advantage of the grant program for two of her children who are on an IEP.
“It gives me some sort of relief, because I am a single parent of four children,” she said. “I am really trying to make ends meet. It’s stressful because of what I am going through mentally and just trying to keep everything afloat. It’s difficult, it really is.”
The grant program is managed by the Down Syndrome Association of Central Ohio.
Once you apply, DSACO will review your application, and a decision will be made no later than one week afterwards.
If you’re granted the money, the funds will be applied as credits to your personal LearningOhio.com account.
“For parents out there that are doing it on their own, just hand in there," Kaufman said. “Pray about it and hang in there the best way they possibly can.”
