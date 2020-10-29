Green Twp. firefighter dies unexpectedly while recovering from kidney transplant

GREEN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - The unexpected and sudden loss of one of their own has left the Green Township Fire and EMS family in mourning.
Firefighter Mike Weissman passed away Wednesday, the department wrote on Facebook.
Weismann suffered from chronic kidney problems, the post reads.
The problem got to the point where he required a kidney transplant.
After searching, Weismann found a donor. Lo and behold, it would come from someone within the Green Township Fire and EMS Department.
The transplant was a success and Weismann was recovering, hoping to get back to his family in the department.
“Although his health had not yet risen to a level where he could come back to work, the donated kidney gave him a new lease on life; one where he could once again get out and take walks, and return to his hobbies which lifted his spirits,” the Facebook post reads.
Getting ready for the Halloween weekend, Weismann was outside decorating the home with his family on Wednesday.
Sadly though, Weismann passed away later that day.
The department wrote that his passing “was sudden and unexpected, and quite a surprise to us.”
Green Township Fire and EMS Department is asking for everyone to keep the Weismann family in their thoughts and prayers.
