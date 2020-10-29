Halloween to see first full moon since 2001 — and that’s not all

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - For the first time since 2001, we’ll have a full moon on Halloween.
The full moon Oct. 31 will also be the second full moon in a calendar month, according to Dean Regas, astronomer at the Cincinnati Observatory.
That makes the Halloween moon a ‘blue moon’ as well. (Regas notes, somewhat disappointingly, the moon doesn’t actually turn blue.)
The Halloween full moon is nicknamed ‘the hunter’s moon.' It will rise in the east just as the sun sets in the west, Regas says.
It may also look smaller than normal, he adds, since the moon, conceivably to the CDC’s delight, will be 13,000 miles farther from earth than its usual distance of 239,000 miles.
Talk about social distancing.
Moonrise takes place Oct. 31 at 6:01 p.m.
