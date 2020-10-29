3,649 new COVID-19 related cases, 33 new deaths reported in Indiana

3,649 new COVID-19 related cases, 33 new deaths reported in Indiana
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Sarah Jackson | April 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 1:40 PM

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) – A total of 4,024 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

As of Thursday morning, there had been 172,730 cases reported in the state, with 3,649 new cases and 33 new deaths.

Indiana is in stage 5 of its reopening place which allowed restaurants, bars and nightclubs to operate at full capacity. Fitness centers can also operate on normal hours. Social distancing is still recommended and masks are still required under stage 5.

To view all of the details about stage 5, click here.

The Indiana State Department of Health has received 2,822,852 tests to date. The state has a 14 percent positivity rate.

To see a list of cases by county, click here.

On Wednesday, Kentucky had confirmed 101,494 cases across the state, as well as 1,442 total deaths.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.