NKU physicians, OrthoCincy outline protocols for return to play

“That’s very challenging when you are trying to get ready for the season," Dr. DesJardins said. "That’s probably the biggest thing, that idea of close contact. There’s a couple of really hard spots for coaches. They’re trying to balance this idea of distancing and spacing and meaningful practice. Basketball is obviously a really close sport, face to face, body to body, and so once you get into where you are practicing at that level, you’re not distancing.”