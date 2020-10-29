Officer taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle while directing traffic

HARRISON, Ohio (FOX19) - A Harrison police officer was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic.
Officer Joe Willig was directing traffic on West Road outside of William Henry Harrison High School when he was hit by the vehicle, according to Harrison Police Department’s Lt. Robert Seiter.
The vehicle did not stop after hitting Willig, police said.
Other officers were able to find the driver at their home not long after hitting Willig, according to police.
Willig was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but Lt. Seiter did not give a status on his condition.
Lt. Seiter did not say if the driver, who hit the officer, was arrested or is facing charges.
The Harrison Police Department is investigating and asks anyone who saw what happened Wednesday to call them at 513-367-3715.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.